By Mima Bone

Young people gathered in Hastings once again on Friday 24th May to mark the 4th UK and 2nd international Youth Strike 4 Climate. Inspired by activist Greta Thunberg, in response to increasingly alarming news on climate and ecological crises, these young people have chosen to fight for their futures. One home-made placard read: “You Will Die of Old Age, I Will Die of Climate Change.”

PICTURE: Chris Broughton

The turnout was an impressive demonstration of commitment and determination with young people continuing to demand urgent and drastic action from the government. The march drew around 150 participants from local primary and secondary schools and colleges, as well as home educated children. Some travelled from as far afield as Ashford, St John’s Cross, Battle and Bexhill. There were even youth strikers visiting from Germany who joined in the march to Hastings Pier.

PICTURE: Chris Broughton

A number of local schools had shown their support for the strikers by giving permission for their participation. At other schools however, young people reported that they had been threatened with Saturday detentions and fines if they chose to join in. With the next Youth Strike 4 Climate scheduled for Friday 21st June, young people are calling on adults to join with them, and support them in getting their voices heard. One banner at the march on Friday declared their intentions: “The Oceans are Rising: So Are We.”



