Extinction Rebellion (XR)’s local group in Hastings and St Leonard’s built a large traditional fishing boat and carried it down to the beach on Pirate Day.

PICTURE: David Bruce

XR member Phoebe Cecchini said:”We decided to celebrate the special fishing heritage we have here in Hastings. We made the frame and wheel-house from willow, which is a wonderful natural material. We covered the boat with pink tissue paper as this is one of the recognised XR colours and to help get us noticed by the thousands of pirates in the area on Pirate Day.”

The Extinction Rebellion crew also joined local people of all ages aboard their wheeled bikes, trikes and mobility scooters at the XR ‘Rebel Ride’ last Saturday 20th July at the Stade Open Space. The event aimed to give local people a voice to rebel against East Sussex County Council investing 150 million pounds from local people’s pension fund pot in fossil fuels, and to take a stand against fracking.

PICTURE: David Bruce

Phoebe continued: “The current Government target is to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050. The real picture is much starker than that presented to the public. To address the climate crisis, experts say that the Government needs to take drastic measures so we can achieve zero emissions by 2025 to make a real difference.

“Everyone in our local area is welcome to join us. There are so many ways to get involved. We have ‘affinity groups’ like our art group who make XR banners, patches and public installations to get everyone’s attention at big events. Some truly amazing local children take part in our regular ‘Youth Strikes’, and another group is putting together a handbook of local ‘green’ services.

