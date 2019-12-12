As in previous years, Hastings Borough Council are offering free parking at their central car parks on three Thursday evenings in the run-up to Christmas: 5th, 12th and 19th December from 4pm onwards (until the following mornings).

PICTURE: Dave Young

The relevant car parks include Carlisle Parade, Castle Hill, Cornwallis Street, Crystal Square, Grosvenor Gardens, Marina, Pelham, Priory Street, Rock-a-Nore, St Margaret’s, The Bourne pay and display, and Pier underground – but not Falaise Hall, Falaise Road or Summerfields. Pay and display machines will not be covered, according to the council, but stickers on each machine will show the dates and times when charges do not apply.

There will also be free parking all day on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Council’s parking services manager explained: “We hope that the free parking will encourage more people into Hastings to do their Christmas shopping, and see the great things our local businesses have to offer. We love to see our town busy and thriving over the Christmas period and this free parking should help us see this once again this year.”



