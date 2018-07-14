Hastings Trump protest by April Yasamee

Friday 13th July 2018 saw the co-ordinated, mass response to Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, with thousands attending demonstrations in our major cities. London, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and others were all featured on the national news programmes and print media. Smaller, locally organised protests were announced via Facebook groups and internet links.

The Hastings anti-Trump demonstration was one of these. A spontaneous, informal call to gather and show resistance.

People of Hastings and St. Leonards responded and around twenty people, of varying ages, gathered outside Debenhams department store in Robertson Street. They brought improvised protest banners made from cereal packets, cardboard, stuck together papers, Trump face masks, as well as a beautifully crafted Trump baby, swaddled and scowling.

As we gathered, then walked (not ‘marched’), passing America Ground, the sea front, the bus stop and back again, locals in pubs, seated at inside and outside restaurant tables cheered and passing traffic hooted horns. Groups of foreign students snapped phone pics and some ‘loitering teenagers’ even threatened to join in!

It was a small, community-based expression of solidarity against the most derided U.S president to date. Well done Hastings and St. Leonards.

