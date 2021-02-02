Debenhams store in Robertson Street remains closed during the current lockdown. This branch is not one of the several which announced immediate final closure last month. It will re-open “as soon as the Government advises that it is safe to do so”, according to its website, and in the meantime continues to trade behind closed doors, taking orders and arranging for home deliveries. However, it is scheduled for permanent closure later this year – possibly as early as March or April – following the financial collapse of the company owner and sale of its brand and website last week to fashion retailer Boohoo. All Hastings staff are likely to lose their jobs. The building itself has been sold, according to Hastings Borough Council, to new owners (unidentified) who are expected to make an application to convert it to mixed use.

PICTURE: Dave Young

Meanwhile Ore Post Office re-opened three weeks ago at a new location, 492 Old London Road – the premises of Dhruva News and Off Licence – just two doors up from the previous branch at no. 490 which closed precipitately in August 2019. It offers all usual post office services including bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns, plus access to accounts for customers of main UK banks.

Sam Coe, Post Office Area Manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Ore as we know how important these services are to a community. The branch is also open much longer hours than before for the convenience of customers.”

• Opening times total 86 hours 30 minutes per week – Monday to Friday: 5.30am – 7pm; Saturday: 6am – 7pm; Sunday: 7am – 1pm.



