A rally organised at short notice on Hastings seafront last Sunday with the aim of demonstrating solidarity with the Ukrainian people under attack from Putin’s troops attracted over 200 people, many donning the blue and yellow colours of the national flag. Speakers included Hastings Borough Council cabinet member Maya Evans, HCoS co-chair Polly Gifford, Dr Laurence, campaigning journalist Nadene Ghouri, and local residents with family and friends under bombardment in Ukraine. Differing views were expressed as to how the UK should respond militarily and diplomatically to the invasion, but there was universal support for more rapid and generous offers of assistance to refugees from the conflict. Advice was given that, apart from much-needed medical supplies and equipment, humanitarian aid would be best targeted by donations of cash rather than of bedding and clothing.



ALL PICS: Ann Chown











We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

