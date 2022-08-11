By Charmian Kenner

A People’s Assembly on the cost of living crisis is to be held in central Hastings on Saturday 20 August from 1.00pm-3.00pm. It will take place outdoors in the pedestrianised area between Jempsons and Costa, with information stalls, speakers and discussion. The event is organised by Extinction Rebellion Hastings and St Leonards (XRHSL) with the support of Energise Sussex Coast, Hastings People’s Assembly and Transition Town Hastings.

Lynne Salvage of XRHSL said: “We want the general public to come and give their views on this crisis. Our energy bills are going through the roof while Shell and BP make billions in profits – and the government keeps funding oil and gas instead of affordable green energy.”

The Assembly will involve small group discussions, with straw bale seating provided, on what Hastings Borough Council, East Sussex County Council and the government should be doing about the cost of living and the climate emergency – and what people can do together to make that happen. Each group will feed back their ideas and the whole Assembly will decide how to take action forward.

The event will bring together community groups working on food and fuel poverty and environmental issues. People worried about their bills will be able to find out more about help available locally, such as food banks, credit unions, and energy advice sessions run by Energise Sussex Coast. Campaign groups will also be running stalls.

Great-great-grandfather and longtime activist John Lynes said: “‘I remember the energy crisis of the 1970s. If the government had invested in solar, wind and tidal power, we’d all be reaping the benefits now. Instead we’re still dependent on oil and gas, which cost the earth – they are ruining us and the planet.”

Rob Ralph, co-organiser of the Assembly, said: “We’re joining the dots between rising costs and inaction on the climate emergency. Local and national government can bring down costs and tackle the climate crisis simultaneously – for example, by insulating homes, investing in renewable energy, and providing cheap electric public transport. We invite everyone to come and share ideas on how we can have a better, greener future.”

• For more information contact: [email protected]



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

