Hastings & District Trades Union Council arranged a meeting online last week between local MP Sally-Ann Hart and a selection of key workers. The aim was to enlist her support for the national TUC campaign to “get a fair deal” for employees in this sector in the form of pay rises, and specifically to persuade her to sign a composite letter to the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak. ahead of his Budget today (Tuesday) requesting him to revise upwards their pay provided for in his Spending Review of last November.

Mrs Hart heard from NHS staff from the Conquest Hospital, Community Mental Health workers, tutors, transport workers and others telling her of their experiences on the front-line. They included Paul Jones, a porter at the Conquest Hospital, who told her: “With the NHS pay rise delayed, I feel disheartened and used. Considering that it was key workers who kept the country going. So all those claps were for nothing.”

She declined to sign or otherwise endorse the letter put before her by Jonathan Lee, Secretary of the local TUC, though she did agree to write separately to Mr Sunak to pass on the concerns of those present and take forward some of the individual issues raised by them.

Mr Lee commented afterwards: ”We were very grateful, and appreciate that Sally-Ann took the time to hear the personal experiences of key workers from Hastings & Rye. However, it is disappointing that [she] ultimately decided not to sign the open letter in support.” He added: “The overwhelming message I got from the meeting is that the detrimental impact of the pandemic on workers at the front-line will be evident for a long time into the future. In particular, I have deep concerns about the mental health of key workers and the feeling that they are not valued. Action is needed now to ensure that those who have supported us all are rightly rewarded.”

In Hastings 33.1% of the workforce are considered to be key workers, according to the Office of National Statistics, as of May 2020. And even a small 2.4% pay rise for this sector across the board in the Hastings & Rye constituency would boost local incomes by over £3,100,000, according to Mr Lee. “Key workers spend locally and support local businesses. They are such an important part of the local economy,” he said.

HIP asked Mrs Hart to explain why she felt unable to support the campaign, given her ardent praise for the performance of key workers during the pandemic. She has not responded.

• For further information on the TUC campaign see:

www.tuc.org.uk/campaigns/we-need-decent-pay-and-secure-work-key-workers



