The first Early Intervention Youth Programme of its kind in the UK has now been fully mobilised across Sussex and has begun to steer more than 60 young people away from crime in just the first six weeks.

The most recent crime stats show that nationally and locally there has been an increase in serious violence, and crimes involving a knife have risen by 2% in Sussex, against a national rise of 6%.

The programme (launched on 1st April) is now working to bolster diversionary activities for young people to create positive social distractions. It will also, for the first time, take a full partnership approach to safeguarding, which will see Sussex Police, the NHS Partnership Trust, the Youth Offending Service and local charities working together to provide a referral pathway for young people who show early indicators of serious violence.

It was originally estimated that the programme would see 20-30 referrals a month. However, in the past six weeks Sussex Police have accepted 60 young people through the protocol, which demonstrates the extent of the issue and the need for this early intervention.



