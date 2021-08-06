According to data sourced from the gov.uk house price index by property investment company Yes Homebuyers, residential property prices in the borough of Hastings have risen an average of 6.3% per year over the past ten years, measured between May 2011 and May 2021. The average house sale in May 2011 was £135,200; ten years on, it was £248,282.

That rate of increase is almost 50% faster than either the national average (4.3%) or the average in the neighbouring districts of Rother, Eastbourne and Lewes (all also 4.3%). Nevertheless Hastings still has some ground to catch up: houses in all three of these districts still sell at a higher average price.



