Housing boom
According to data sourced from the gov.uk house price index by property investment company Yes Homebuyers, residential property prices in the borough of Hastings have risen an average of 6.3% per year over the past ten years, measured between May 2011 and May 2021. The average house sale in May 2011 was £135,200; ten years on, it was £248,282.
That rate of increase is almost 50% faster than either the national average (4.3%) or the average in the neighbouring districts of Rother, Eastbourne and Lewes (all also 4.3%). Nevertheless Hastings still has some ground to catch up: houses in all three of these districts still sell at a higher average price.
We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.
Leave a Reply