Stagecoach South East, the monopoly bus provider in Hastings, has issued service information for the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

Normal schoolday services will operate up to Friday 20th December (except on routes serving schools or colleges that break up earlier). A normal weekend service will operate on 21st/22nd and 28th/29th December with a school holiday service operating on Monday 23rd, Christmas Eve, Friday 27th, Monday 30th and New Year’s Eve. There’ll be no buses on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. School holiday services will resume on 2nd and 3rd January with a full schoolday service returning from Monday 6th January.

The following bus routes will be suspended early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve:

Route 20 The last bus from Ore Down Farm will be at 20:52 and from Hollington at 20:30.

Route 21A The last bus from the Rail Station will be at 20:50.

Route 22 The last bus from Malvern Way will be at 20:11 and from Harley Shute at 20:48.

Route 22C The last bus from Ore King’s Head will be at 20:30.

Full bus times and Boxing Day timetables are available to view online at www.stagecoachbus.com or by picking up a leaflet on the bus or from local bus hubs.

Joel Mitchell, managing director for Stagecoach South East. accompanied these timetable announcements with an upbeat statement: “What we’re offering is a safe, hassle-free and cheaper alternative to driving the car or ordering a taxi. Whether you’re planning a night out, a day’s shopping or just want to explore the Christmas vibe in town – don’t overlook the possibility of using the bus this Christmas. We’ve got some great value tickets; kids can travel for just £1, and there’s unlimited evening travel for just £3 on our App.”

Stagecoach has also promised that Father Christmas will be behind the wheel on some bus routes in the run-up to Christmas, “distributing goodwill to all and goodies to younger passengers”.

