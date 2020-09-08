Open days are being held at the greenhouse on Saturday 12th September and Sunday 13th September.

PICTURE: Colin Foy

The event is part of England’s annual celebration of heritage and culture, allowing visitors to view a collection of plants including cacti, succulents and bonsai trees and hear volunteers’ exciting plans for the historic 1930s greenhouse and a Crowdfunding campaign to raise £10,000 towards installing a permanent roof on the structure.

There will be plants for sale and visitors may also donate plants to boost the greenhouse’s stock.

• Details: our-greenhouse.org

• Contribute: crowdfunder.co.uk/lets-raise-the-roof-and-grow-together

• Discover over 5000 other Heritage Open Day events countrywide: heritageopendays.org.uk



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

