Hastings Heritage Action Zone and Green Dreams landscape architects are consulting on making Robertson Street and the surrounding area greener and more pedestrian friendly.

They suggest the creation of temporary ‘parklets’ – an idea based on a walkabout with local businesses and people who use the area – to help the place become a social space. Parklets are small green areas of flower and shrubs, often including outside seating and occupying space previously used for planting.

CREDIT: Dave Young

Support for the project comes from the Great Dixter Trust, who will aim at beautiful and innovative planting

Any parklet trial would be done under an Experimental Traffic Order, last 18 months and be subject to East Sussex County Council approval – as per our story above, it is they and not Hastings Council who control the town’s roads and pavements. A decision could be made at the expiry of the trial period on whether to make the parklets permanent.

• Written details and images of the proposal can be viewed at Stooge Coffee on Trinity Street, in the windows of 10 Claremont or at trinitytrianglehastings.org.uk. People have until June 15th to participate. See also www.livingstreets.org.uk



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

