Hastings Borough Council leader Kim Forward has resigned from the board of Seachange without apparently putting any successor in place.

The company’s articles of association provide for the three councils of Hastings, Rother and East Sussex to hold privileged ‘A’ shares that entitle each of them to appoint a director to represent their respective interests. The directors in turn develop and administer the company’s business plan, determining how it should bid for public investment funds. Cllr Forward has been the Hastings council representative since October 2017.

She resigned on 3rd June but made no public announcement to that effect. Formal notice of the termination was only registered at Companies House last Thursday.



