Design details for ac development, including 70 affordable homes, on the Blackfriars site in Battle have been revealed by Rother District Council.

The scheme – 200 properties on a sloping 16 hectare plot, by architects BE Design – will deliver high quality, low-carbon homes that maximise solar and renewable energy technologies. Three of the houses will be ‘earth-sheltered’ (semi-underground) and all designed to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Landscaped spaces will promote ecological biodiversity, enhanced throughout by the existing woodland and further planting of wildflowers and diverse species.

Environmentally sustainable features of the site include plans for a central community space with a pond and allotment space, insect hotels and beehives, and vegetable boxes and cycle storage for each home.

Councillor Terry Byrne, Rother District Council’s portfolio

holder for housing, said: “It’s important that this much-needed development positively contributes to the local identity and character of the area while respecting the neighbouring woodland. (The) sustainable development fits well with the district council’s ambitions to become carbon neutral by 2030.”



