Crumbling tower may get orange appeal by Emma Harwood

Plans to turn a dilapidated town centre office block into a super-budget hotel have been welcomed by the council’s marketing and tourism department.

Indonesia-based company Redrock Developments Ltd wants to convert the seven-storey Queensbury House on Havelock Road into a branch of the orange-branded chain EasyHotel with 103 rooms, nine family suites and a gym on the ground floor and basement.

Redrock claims the hotel will employ around 25 full-time staff and create a further 35 part-time jobs.

“The brand EasyHotel operates in the “super budget” hotel segment 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the application states.

“The customer proposition offers low price rooms that provide comfortable beds and essentials with the option to pay for extras such as coffee, spare towels, housekeeping on multiple night stays, and internet access.”

“Rooms are discounted for early bookings.”

However, the hotel chain which provides budget accommodation in 34 cities worldwide was criticised only last week by regulators, who say many of its rooms – some of which measure just 13 square metres – do not conform to standards of human comfort.

But HBC’s head of marketing and communications Kevin Boorman last week submitted a written comment in support of the scheme:

“There is a shortage of good quality visitor accommodation in Hastings, and this appears to be an exciting opportunity to create a significant amount of new visitor beds in the heart of the town centre, and very close to Hastings railway station, and the main bus interchange.” His comment reads.

“It will also create a total of 60 jobs and this is also to be welcomed.”

“EasyHotel is a well-known international operator, and its presence in the town will further help the improvement in Hastings’ perception.”

The much-maligned 1960s block, described frequently by residents and local business owners as an ‘eyesore’ was once destined for demolition. Economic development company Seachange Sussex, which had earmarked the site to build a 37,000 square foot office block was given permission to pull it down in 2011. However, this plan did not materialise and a number of subsequent schemes to convert it into private flats have been turned down by HBC.

According to property ownership system Nimbus Maps, the building was bought by Jersey-based company, Timona Properties Ltd in August 2016, and has

a rateable value of £119,335.

