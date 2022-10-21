Ukrainian refugees and many of their UK hosts gathered on 14 October at His Place church in America Ground to celebrate Ukrainian Defender Day and, for many, to mark their first six months of living in Hastings.

Most of the Ukrainians have come here under one of two UK government schemes: the Ukraine Family Scheme for those with a family member who was already a British citizen or settled in the UK; and the Homes for Ukraine Scheme for those who could find a sponsor to accommodate them for a minimum of six months. A size-able proportion of the latter arrived during the first two months after the start of the Russian military invasion of their country on 24 February. The initial period of six months has thus expired or is about to expire for many of them, and with no end of the war in sight, some are facing desperate uncertainty.

CREDIT: Dave Young

Hosts who were happy to offer up to six months’ accommodation may not be willing or able to extend their commitment. Some may be concerned at the rise in energy costs which is bound to increase their financial burden over the winter months. But only a small number of their Ukrainian guests can realistically pay their own way including finding alternative private accomm-odation which they could afford. There are many mothers with young children – in most cases their husbands or other male partners have not been allowed to leave Ukraine, being needed either for military action or for other occupations judged as essential for the war effort – who have no alternative but to look to UK state benefits and, potentially, to the council to re-accommodate them.

Hosting to continue?

In a statement issued earlier this month, the Home Office claimed that the majority of spon-sors want to continue hosting beyond their initial commitment, and pointed out that in the last resort councils have a duty to ensure that families are not left without a roof over their heads. But it is perhaps not surprising that the former Minister for Refugees, Lord Harrington, has urged the government to double the payment which sponsoring hosts currently receive – from £350 per month to £700 a month – to encourage more to help or keep helping.

Meanwhile, the emphasis at last week’s event at His Place was on gratitude for the support of local people coupled with a determination to celebrate the Ukrainian national holiday, which marks a historical connection with Cossack martial traditions and honours soldiers and veterans of the army.

Over 100 people of all ages attended. Instead of the usual regular meetings at the venue, which offer advice sessions and English lessons, the event included folk dancing, sharing of trad-itional food – borscht and pies featured prominently – singing folk songs, and watching films about Ukrainian culture.



