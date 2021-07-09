Hastings Borough Council has announced that the footpath into Ecclesbourne Glen from the top of East Hill is to be restored following a report commissioned by its geotechnical engineers Coffey. The Country Park footpath has been closed officially since 2013 following a landslip.

According to a previous report undertaken by Coffey, works carried out on Rocklands caravan site above may have been a contributing factor in this slippage, and the pressure group SEG (Save Ecclesbourne Glen) has waged a long battle to prove it. The current report, a desk study and ‘walk over’ according to Chris Hurrell of SEG, concluded that the landslip is in a dormant condition, but could become active again if we have wetter weather, if there are changes of flows of ground and surface water, if there are changes of loadings on the slope, or if there is cliff erosion.

CREDIT: Dave Young

Nevertheless restoration work will start this autumn, and SEG

has issued a statement in support: “It is to be welcomed that the footpath will be opened and that the England Coast Path will now follow the coast rather than be diverted inland. Access to the glen is important for both locals and visitors alike. We are pleased that lobbying by the Friends of the Country Park, Ramblers and SEG has finally led to the footpath being reopened.”



