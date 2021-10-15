After cancellation of all customary civic events in Hastings under Covid-19 conditions last autumn, several are renewed this month for the first time in two years.

Re-enactment of the 1066 battle took place on the site beneath Battle Abbey last weekend; this week both residents and visitors can join heritage walks and talks, visit classic car, vintage tractor and vehicle shows, and enjoy exhibitions and workshops as continuation of the commemoration.





CREDIT: Dave Young

Grand climax will be tomorrow (Saturday) evening: the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society’s annual torchlight procession, firework display and bonfire on the beach. As it’s the first such parade in the county calendar since the Covid virus struck, it’s difficult to predict what numbers it will attract; but with fine and mild weather currently fore-

cast, organisers are hoping for a spectacular finale. The procession, on a route along the seafront from America Ground to the top of All Saints Street and back to the beach, is timed to start at 7.15pm, the bonfire and fireworks to be lit around 9pm.

Next week it’s the turn of the Hastings Storytelling Festival promoted by 18 Hours, here.



