A blue plaque now marks punk legend Poly Styrene’s former

St Leonards residence.

A campaign by the 1066 Music Blue Plaques group to mark the iconic musician’s presence gained a great deal of enthusiastic support. The marker was unveiled on 4 July.

CREDIT: Martin Dickie

Andy Gunton from 1066 said: “We’ve been blown away with the amount of interest in this blue plaque, from local media to the BBC. It shows just how well thought of and well-respected Poly Styrene was. It’s obvious that her influence is still felt today, especially among women. Her music lives on and her lyrics are as relevant today as they were back in the late 1970s, if not more so.”

The group will fundraise for future plaques to celebrate other historic musicians and venues in the area.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

