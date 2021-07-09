Hastings Borough Council has previously announced that it

does not intend to promote any “medium to large-scale” events on its land until 31st July. In fact it has scheduled none until the second half of September. The following are still provisionally booked, assuming that all Covid restrictions have been lifted and not restored:

18th/19th September:

Stade open space: Seafood & Wine Festival

9th/10th October:

Stade open space: Classic Car Show

16th October:

Stade open space: Classic Motorbike Show

16th October:

Butlers’ Gap: National Town Criers Championships

17th October:

Stade open space: ‘Sprat & Winkle’ Classic Commercial Vehicle Rally



