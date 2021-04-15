From 1st April most NHS staff were due to receive a 1% pay rise as announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month. But a protest meeting convened by Unison, the trade union representing them, was held outside the Conquest Hospital on that day to complain that this wage offer was “miserly” and a cut in real terms. Placard messages at the demonstration referred to the 1% as an “insult to NHS staff”.

Unison’s south east region website argues that, after their performance during coronavirus pandemic, the public overwhelmingly support higher pay, and they are seeking a £2,000 p.a. increase for all levels. “It isn’t complicated, and it could be implemented across the NHS quickly.”

A final decision at government level on the proposed rise is expected next month.

Hastings Stand Up To Racism protest at Park memorial

PICTURE: Hugh Sullivan

In Alexandra Park last Saturday, a different protest rally took place in front of the war memorial, organised by Facebook group Hastings Stand Up To Racism (HSUTR), in opposition to the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill currently proceeding through parliament.

This bill will, if enacted, introduce new police powers allowing them to impose conditions – including restrictions or outright bans – on public protests deemed likely to cause “serious annoyance” to the surrounding community, organisations or businesses.

An HSUTR Facebook invitation, posted the previous day, stated: “To protest is to stand up for what we believe in, including the rights of refugees and asylum seekers. This Bill just adds to the hostile environment making it more difficult to challenge the injustice. Join us tomorrow to take a stand.”

A gathering of around 70 people of all ages, most masked and many holding umbrellas, duly braved a cold and wet afternoon to hear and applaud speeches and poems attacking the parts of the bill seen as curtailing rights of assembly and protest.

Social distancing norms were generally respected within the crowd. Banners and placards proclaimed the slogans Black Lives Matter, Refugees Matter, Defend Roma Rights and Hastings Welcomes Refugees. The rally ended with a chorus of “Stand by Me”. A police car kept a discreet distance.

• A further protest against the bill is being planned for Saturday 1st May by Hastings and District Trades Council.



