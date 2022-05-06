Hastings has a huge need for more housing – that’s a theme common to politicians from all parties in this week’s local election. There is also a large groundswell of opinion that too much of the existing private housing stock, previously bought by owner-occupiers or offered for long term rentals, is being unfairly appropriated by second home owners or commercial investors who can get more favourable returns from Airbnb or other holiday lettings. The result, it’s argued, is that local residents cannot afford to buy or rent a home in the town they grew up in. At a recent planning meeting of Hastings Borough Council, which ironically approved the building of a Premier Inn hotel on land that was zoned in the Local Plan for construction of housing, two councillors referred to “the scourge” of Airbnb.

But the fact is that the twin towns of Hastings and St Leonards, like others along the Channel coast, owe their modern development to their appeal as holiday destinations. That’s why a large proportion of their residents came in the first place, even if it was some generations back. The impact of Airbnb – which, from an economic point of view, merely uses the internet to match potential lodgers with available lodgings in a more efficient way than was previously possible – is complex as well as far-reaching.

We look at the issue from differing perspectives as various contributors offer their authentic, first-hand experiences. Readers are invited to respond.

The Owner

Over the last decade I lost my home as the result of a very messy partnership break-up, and in the same period lost a well-paid consultancy job. I was almost bankrupted. But, after living for some months in a caravan and then a few years in a small rented flat, I eventually salvaged a capital sum and, with limited mortgage capacity, looked to re-house myself.

Housing in the area around Lewes, where I had been living, was out of my financial range. Instead, I was able to afford to buy a one-bedroom flat on St Leonards seafront which needed major renovation. I undertook that, and gradually adjusted to the social scene here. But, with my freelance work not exactly booming, how was I to pay the mortgage and keep putting food in my mouth? The answer is Airbnb: it has been a life-saver.

Last year I was able to rent out the flat for around 90 days altogether, primarily to Londoners. So, on the occasional weekend in winter, most weekends in summer, and some whole summer weeks, I move out. I have friends I sometimes stay with, I also often rent a cheap room on a short-term basis, and I have a small campervan I sleep in. While challenging and very disruptive to my life, this set-up can at times be fun. Overall it’s a definite plus as it allows me – along with my limited freelance income – to finance my mortgage and a modest lifestyle.

So far this year my Airbnb bookings are down compared to 2021. That may turn out to have been a peak year for Hastings and similar seaside towns, since people could not holiday abroad because of Covid restrictions and so were confined to Britain. But I’m hoping for a similar level of take-up this year.

The Visitor

Airbnb is one of those things that the internet seems to have been invented for. At a stroke it has made travelling and staying almost anywhere in the world infinitely simpler, more interesting and often much cheaper than the conventional alternatives

Over the last few years my wife and I have experienced it both as hosts and as visitors.

We started using Airbnb when travelling around the UK – for instance when visiting our kids at university – as well as on foreign jaunts to destinations as far-flung as Australia and New Zealand. We met some lovely people, stayed in some delightful places, and had some unforgettable breakfasts.

When our offspring had flown the nest, and we found ourselves rattling about in a sizeable house in a pleasant part of the Kentish Weald, we thought we might supplement our income by putting one of our spare rooms, which had a double bed and en-suite shower, on Airbnb.

Over a couple of years we happily hosted various couples from various parts of the world. Our most memorable visitors were two American girls who had flown to the UK to attend the wedding of a friend of theirs. Rather surprisingly, they arrived separately. After some polite discussion it transpired that, although they were both friends of the bride, they had never actually met each other before! And, despite being strangers, they were completely unfazed by the idea of sharing a double bed. I sometimes wonder if they are still in touch with each other.

Our recent stay at an Airbnb in Hastings, to visit a number of friends we’d left behind when we moved to the west country was perfectly delightful. We are sufficiently familiar with the town to be relaxed about the sight of the occasional forlorn soul weaving across the pavement with a can of beer in one hand and a sleeping bag the other, and our clean, comfortable accommodation with its view across the seafront to the pier more than made up for it.

Not withstanding the problems that Airbnb has caused in some communities around the country, and despite no longer being hosts ourselves, we are still fans. I suspect that when we next feel the need to hit the open road

(or sky) we may well start with a perusal of the Airbnb website.

Hastings seafront – a holiday destination

CREDIT: Mihnea Chiuia

The Neighbour

Like many people who have moved into Hastings and now live here, I first came over 35 years ago as an occasional weekender. So I understand that visitors who now come to Airbnbs are following in a long tradition: some of them may, like me, become permanent residents.

I also understand that although business people or families on a budget may prefer to stay in national-brand hotels like the Premier Inn, many visitors like to come and feel part of a local organic community. The trouble is that, although they are spending money in local bars and restaurants, they aren’t contributing positively as residential neighbours.

In a community, people know each other, look out for each other and are mindful of neighbourhood issues like parking and noise. The telltale sign is often the external keybox. Airbnb customers don’t even have to meet the property owner or the agent, let alone people in the actual community. They come and go like ships in the night.

Of course seaside towns like Hastings have always had transient visitors. But the current trend, accelerated by Airbnb, has made property unaffordable. When young people can’t afford to buy or even to rent in their own town, the balance is wrong. I have nothing agisnt Airbnb, but it is adding incrementally to the housing crisis in our town. We don’t want our neighbourhoods turning into ‘ghost towns’ as they have in Cornwall and elsewhere.

What’s the solution? There are people with much more experience than me to advise on that. But I do think that the system should be regulated: there could be rent controls, and also restrictions on the number of days per year that a property may be let out on Airbnb, as I believe is the case in some cities in Europe. That would make it less enticing as a business model, reduce the number of people investing in second and third “homes” here, and might keep house prices more affordable. People renting rooms or self-contained spaces in their homes is one thing, but an increasing number of investors buying and developing properties in our town for the sole purpose of profiting from Airbnb is not the way forward.

The Evictee

I have lived on my own in a flat in St Leonards for the past six years on an assured shorthold tenancy. The owner, who was a friend of mine, died last year. Her son initially told me that I could stay on for at least two more years, but when he found out the high cost of inheritance tax, he asked me to leave by the end of July, as he would now need to sell the property.

I spoke with others in a similar position to me about letting agents and was told that many of them won’t consider you unless you can demonstrate an income of at least £25,000 per year. I don’t consider myself poor, I’ve never had a problem paying my way, but as a freelance creative my sources of income are irregular and I can’t meet this requirement.

I have also been finding that flats which until very recently were being rented out in the

range of £400-550 per month are now on the market at £700-800. Alternatively the owners are putting them out on Airbnb.

When I approached Hastings Borough Council I was told that I should wait to be served with a section 21 Notice and then carry on living at the flat after the Notice expires until a bailiff appears. Only at that point would they treat me as homeless and place me in temporary accommodation.

I have no intention of going down that route, preferring to stay in temporary accommodation of my own choice – most likely, one of the offers of a spare room in a friend’s house. I also have no wish to be that kind of social burden. Nevertheless it’s very disenfranchising – emotionally and psychologically disturbing – to think you have a comfortable home and then to lose it. And I find it ironic that people from London are being attracted to relocate to Hastings because they find a creative and artistic spirit here, but by coming here they are chasing the creatives out.

I believe my best chance is to find a private landlord, via word of mouth and advertising, who doesn’t use agents and prefers not to put the rent up to what seems to be the new market level.

The Hotelier

The full service offered by hotels attracts a different kind of visitor from the self-catering Airbnb tourist. Hotel guests tend to have slightly more disposable income – certainly those aged 40+ – and spend it in the town accordingly. They are more likely to use local restaurants and eateries. They also tend to be more invested in the area, making yearly repeat visits, building relationships with hotel staff and making deeper connections. On the other hand many come as single travellers or couples and don’t want three nights minimum stay in an apartment.

It is clear, though, why Airbnbs undercut hotels and other traditional visitor accomm-odation. They don’t pay increasingly high business rates, premium hotel insurance rates or travel industry commissions, nor do they have expensive fire and safety legal inspections.

Off-peak, i.e. September through to April, the competition is even more skewed. Airbnb owners can offer ‘any rate’ deals which just cover basic bills for what are ultimately their second homes.

In addition, in both the hotel and catering sectors there is now a severe lack of available staff as potential employees

are struggling to find local accommodation close to the hospitality jobs. That’s another indirect effect of housing being turned into Airbnbs.

And it’s affecting the shape of the area. There are significantly less residents on the seafront, which means a significant loss of out-of-season trade to local businesses – these local businesses are the heart and colour of the town, and more will close.

The boom in accommodation demand in seaside towns over the past 18 months is not, however, going to last. This year hoteliers are seeing a significant drop in bookings, and are having to rely on shorter term visitors. The consumer is understandably turning to foreign travel once more, and this pattern is only going to increase as the world opens up again. I believe that local Airbnbs will find this too.

The Agent

The fundamental problem is lack of stock in both the sales and rental markets. That’s what has been driving increases in both sale prices and rent levels. Average sales prices across East Sussex are up over 16% year-on-year; average rents are up 8.6%.

In Hastings we are seeing greater number of buyers from outside the area, wanting to buy more for their money. Coming from outside, many opt in the short term for rentals with the aim of getting to know the area, then looking for a property to buy. With high demand and not enough choice on the market, this is a smart way for people moving into the area to take the time they need. We do, however, check with our landlords whether they want this kind of tenant – most seek tenants for a much longer term.

There are also a number of buyers looking for second homes and renting out the properties as holiday lets for the rest of the year to generate additional income. According to the English Homes Survey, an estimated 772,000 households reported having second homes in 2018/19. The EHS defines these as “homes that are primarily used as holiday homes (by family, friends or let to others as a holiday let) or are occupied while working away from home.” Coastal areas such as Hastings are certainly in demand for these.



