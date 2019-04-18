HIP Literature Editor Pete Donohue hears how long-time Hastings based author Andy Oakes achieved international success by creating his own crime genre

Although a chronic dyslexic, once I learnt the rudimentary rules of reading and writing it quickly became ‘my thing’. Words fascinated me and I added them feverishly to my vocabulary, collecting them like a philatelist on ‘Speed’ might do with stamps. I guess that for a dyslexic, more words give you a larder full of supplies, so when attempting to guess at what a word says or means, you have more options to do so.

My serious writing started with getting all of the detritus out of my system in the form of a ‘Hitchhikers-like’ half-million word manuscript which failed miserably. My second attempt to become Hastings’ answer to Kurt Vonnegut was a lot more successful (after a skip full of reject slips – the ‘rite of passage’ that all aspiring novelists need to go through.) Dragon’s Eye, a complex crime-political thriller set in Shanghai, which pitted a decent Senior Investigator against a serial killer and State intervention, found a worthy publisher in Dedalus Books (2003).

“MY LITERARY AGENT WAS ECSTATIC…”

The point that I realised that I was now an actual author came on a warm Friday afternoon at my children’s school as I sat watching the egg and spoon race at their annual sports day. My phone kept on bleeping… finally on checking it after the three-legged race I was notified that my novel had won the European Crime and Mystery Prize that I was to pick up at a glitzy ceremony in Paris and had also sold the mass-market publishing right in the UK to Pan MacMillan… and foreign rights to France, Germany, Italy and Spain.



My literary agent was ecstatic and could now afford to purchase for himself a new cravat. This roller-coaster of success didn’t stop there, oh no! The rave reviews started rolling in, here are just a few (and I didn’t even give them a ‘bung’ to say such sweet things!):

‘There is no better way to examine a culture or a country than through the eyes of an honest homicide detective investigating a murder that no-one but he wants solved. Andy Oakes has created a remarkable character in Chief Investigator Sun Piao, who would be just at home and competent in New York, London, Paris, or Moscow as he is in Shanghai. Dragon’s Eye is as fine a debut novel as I’ve seen in years. Really a great read.’

Nelson De Mille

‘Taut writing, horrifying images, memorable characters. A totally absorbing read.’

Kathy Reichs



“A WHOLE NEW GENRE WAS ATTRIBUTED TO LITTLE OL’ DYSLEXIC ME”

My first successful novel was followed by Citizen One, the second part of my Shanghai trilogy… which also received great reviews and was picked up by publishers in countless countries (some of which I was not sure where they were on the map of the World!)



The final part of the trilogy, Boy of Stone was released and I was credited with an honour that I never ever thought was possible… a whole new genre was attributed to little ol’ dyslexic me, ‘Chinese Noir Fiction’. Sure, I know that it sounds like a new brand of exotic coffee, but it isn’t… which is just as well, as I don’t even drink coffee!

I have to say that being attributed as the architect of a completely new genre was such an honour and made me feel amazingly proud. I’m delighted that my novels have been published in over twenty different languages.

As part of being a novelist came the luxurious trappings: the millstone around the neck deadlines, the books tours and promotions around the World, and schedules where at times you weren’t even sure what city you were actually in. Let me see, Tuesday… it must be Milan! The countless civic speeches. The nutty press conferences (so, what is

your favourite colour and star sign?) But I did meet some great writers, amongst them, Kathy Reichs, Steven King… and yes, they are fascinating people.

“…TO MOVE FORWARD WITH A UNIQUE WRITER’S VOICE”

So a few novels and film scripts on, what now?

Well now my attentions turn to the masterclasses and one-to-one tutorials that I’m giving. Masterclasses that support people who have always wanted to write, or those who are aspiring novelists and who now want to give that particular mountain a climb. These are masterclasses that inspire, motivate, empower, and which not only offer the participants that essential toolbox of skills that they need, but offer them the writers’ psychology to move forward with a unique writer’s voice.

