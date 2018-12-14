New Poetry from HIP’s Pete Donohue
scream before they kill your poetry
holy&intoxicated publications £5 (+p&p)
available locally : bookbusters, printed matter, the bookkeeper
or through www.hastingsindependentpress.co.uk/scream
(buy it from our website and all profits go to HIP)
Find out more on Facebook/pete donohue Twitter @petedonohuepoet and Instagram petedonohuepoet
