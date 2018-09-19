Following the success of Hastings Bloomsday, a local celebration of Joyce’s ground-breaking novel Ulysses in collaboration with Hastings Library, an art exhibition inspired by this work launches at Café Rue De Pera, Queens Road, Hastings, on Thursday 20th September 6.30-8.30pm.

Featured artists are Lucy Brennan Shiel, Julia Hilton and Marie-Louise Miller. There will be film of this year’s Bloomsday plus opportunities to buy drawings, photos, prints and books. A live piano background from Peter Ford will enable you to meet and mingle with other Joyce enthusiasts.

Bloomsday commemorates the life and works of Irish writer James Joyce, observed annually in Dublin and elsewhere on 16 June, the day his novel Ulysses takes place in 1904, the date of his first outing with his wife-to-be, Nora Barnacle, and named after its protagonist Leopold Bloom.

[email protected]

