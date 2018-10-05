Our newest and youngest HIP book reviewer, 9 year-old Wilma Boddy, writes about

Ed Boxall’s latest poetry book for children: Me and My Alien Friend, Troika Books £7.99.

I really like Me and My Alien Friend because it includes lots of poems in styles of different people yet they are written by the same person. I really liked the poems about the animals because they showed what animals really can be like. However, I think the book would be better if there were more poems on animals and more poems had a happy ending.

