Supported by Hastings United Football Club, the aim of the Get Hastings Reading campaign is to improve reading levels in Hastings where more than 50% of disadvantaged pupils do not achieve expected reading levels by the end of primary school. The campaign is an initiative of the Hastings Opportunity Area, who are providing financial support.

An event on 29th January saw young people from the local community mix with football players and staff at HUFC’s home ground, The Pilot Field, to celebrate the launch of a book corner to encourage young readers to take books when they attend matches.

Get Hastings Reading is developing an action plan to increase literacy in young people, including fun reading days, the creation of book corners in local venues, the establishment of word cafes to support and inspire young people to improve their reading skills, and the recruitment of reading ambassadors to help support and mentor young people.



