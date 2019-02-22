Desmond Morris, best-selling author (The Naked Ape etc.), former Curator of Mammals at London Zoo and one-time Director of the ICA, was so pleased to receive a copy of HIP 120 featuring his new book The Lives of the Surrealists as our HIP READ that he has responded personally to HIP reviewer John Cornelius. Now well into his nineties and based in Oxford, Morris, himself a surrealist painter exhibiting in the 1940s, has sent John a message of thanks contained within a surrealist cartoon.



