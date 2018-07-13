A chance for local unknown writers

On 30th September, as part of the Coastal Currents month, Hastings author, Joan Taylor-Rowan, will be reading three of her art-inspired short stories at the Jerwood Gallery.

Joan has invited other writers to submit a story of no more than 1,800 words inspired by any piece of work there. So if you think you’d like to enter, visit the Jerwood and get some inspiration. Entries have already started coming in but there is still time to meet the deadline. Details are set out below. Good luck and good writing.

• Closing date: 21st July, 5pm.

• Length: 1,800 words max.

• Theme: Has to be a story written by you inspired by a piece of art in the Jerwood Gallery. You need to put the title of the story, the piece of art that inspired it and the artist’s name at the top of the first page, with your own name.

• Prize: The winning story will be read out as part of a story event called ART Stories on Sunday 30th September, 3-4.30.

• Details: Send your completed stories as a word.doc (Courier, Ariel, Times New Roman, double-spaced, page numbered, 11 or 12 font) to: [email protected]

