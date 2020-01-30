Local author Robin Young has seen encouraging sales and reviews for his debut novel Dhanmondi Road which was published last September under his pen name R H Young.

Set in 1973, during post- Bangladesh War of Independence chaos, a young Australian, Gareth McKinley, arrives in the country to work on a project set up to care for destitute children. He quickly learns that living and working in this post-Liberation War environment can be dangerous.

• Following a successful reading at Printed Matter Bookshop last October, Robin has now arranged a signing and reading event at Bookbusters in Queen’s Road, Hastings – 5 to 7pm, Saturday 22nd February.



