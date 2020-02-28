It’s often sudden, and completely unexpected. You turn a corner, or look up from whatever you’re doing, and there in front of you is a wild animal. For a few seconds, you stare at it, and it stares at you.

Seaside Fox by SunWalker

PICTURE: UNSPLASH

Perhaps it was a fox or a hedgehog in your garden? Did you come face-to-face with a badger on the way home from the pub? Or have you tried to outstare a lairy herring gull? If you’re lucky enough to have travelled, maybe you glimpsed a tiger in the jungle, a wallowing hippopotamus, or found a giant cockroach exploring the folded clothes in your suitcase?

These brief, powerful moments of connection remind us that humans share the world with amazing, mysterious, wild animals. And moments like this might also remind us that we’re not always very good at sharing the world. Global biodiversity is in crisis, and increasing numbers of species are being driven towards extinction, pushed beyond their limits by human activity.

With that in mind, seeing a wild animal can be reassuring – there’s still some animals left! – and the memories of magical encounters like this are worth treasuring, but also sharing. The more connected and aware we are of the wildlife and habitats around us, the more likely we are to treasure and protect them, too.

Local arts company Dens & Signals want to celebrate these moments of connection with wild animals. Their new performance project – called Animals! – encourages children to notice and connect with nature. They plan to have Animals! ready to take into Hastings schools this autumn, but in the meantime, they’ve teamed up with HIP to launch an Animal Encounter Story Competition.

“We want to hear about the magical real-life encounters which people have had with wild animals”, say Ben Pacey and Jane Packman, from Dens & Signals. “It doesn’t matter if you saw a lion, a rabbit or a woodlouse, if it was an amazing moment we want to hear about it”.

Entries don’t even have to be stories, exactly. “We want to hear about the animal you saw; where you were, and what else was going on; how the encounter made you feel; and perhaps how you imagine the animal might have felt in that moment”, say Jane and Ben.

Competition details

There are two categories: one for adults, and one for under 18s.

The winner of each category will receive a £20 book token, and their stories will be published in a future edition of HIP.

• Stories should be between 50–500 words, and will be judged by HIP and Dens & Signals.

• Please email your entry to [email protected] before 28th March 2020, letting us know your age if you’re under 18.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

