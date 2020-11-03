Local residents have expressed thanks to John Myers, head gardener at Fairlight Hall, for replanting the Ore Sign. John, whose employer supplied the plants, has previous experience planting the parterre carpet bedding at Kew Gardens, so was the ideal person to help.

The job took two days, one to prepare the soil and another to plant with mixed wallflowers to give the sign a cheerful, welcoming feel. Wallflowers have a wonderful scent and are also a food source for moths and night-time flying insects, which are in decline.

Wildflower renaissance

Ore in Bloom is also developing wildflower verges in Ore, with help from the Lund Trust and Fairlight Hall gardeners.

This is a key way to help local species, long is beautiful rather than messy. People can help wildlife by leaving a patch of their own lawn to grow uncut too – great habitat and less work.

Future plans

Fergus Garrett of Great Dixter is to judge next year’s ‘Ore in Bloom’ competition. Start getting your garden ready over the next two seasons and plant some bulbs.

Ore in Bloom’s online, virtual AGM will be held on Saturday 7th November 10.30-11.30am

• If you’d like to help out with Ore in Bloom get in touch by messaging them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/oreinbloom or visit www.lundtrust.org.uk



