Mental wellness website helps youngsters

Children in East Sussex returned to school on Monday 8th March after what is now almost a year of disrupted learning. It’s been a difficult time for many people, but for youngsters, with their futures up in the air, friendships put on hold and routines upended, there’s a serious risk of it taking a toll on their mental wellbeing.

To help students make the transition back into the school environment, psychotherapist and founder of mental wellness education site headucate.me, Mark Newey, has launched a programme of free online tools to help teenagers make that crucial shift from homeschooling in their PJs to getting up bright and early ready for the school commute. He explains: “It’s essential we help youngsters make a smooth transition back into the classroom. They’ve missed a lot of schooling and need to get back into a routine and spend time with their mates. However, many young people may be anxious about returning, catching up with their studies, getting back into their friendship groups, even wearing a mask 24/7.

The headucate.me ‘Back to School Programme’ is a free online course which helps students understand and deal with anxiety, teaches youngsters how to rebuild relationships after a year in lockdown and provides a smooth return to school. The course covers nine sessions, from understanding what makes you happy and who you really are, to wellbeing and mindfulness techniques such as meditation and tips on how to get a good night’s sleep.

• To find out more about the free ‘Back to school’ mental wellbeing plan, visit www.headucate.me/backtoschool



