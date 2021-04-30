By Helen Groves

I’m always excited when we get to wild garlic season. There’s nothing better than making food from something you have picked for free! It’s plentiful in shady woodland; in Hastings check out Alexandra Park for good supplies and you can pick it from early April until late May. It’s best just before the flowers bloom but good nonetheless throughout the season. I’ve incorporated some wild garlic dishes into the menu at the Bathing Hut Café this month which have proved popular. Here are a couple of my favourites:

Wild garlic pesto

Bright green, punchy and vibrant. You can use half basil or parsley

or rocket for a less pungent pesto and swap the nuts for hazelnuts

or walnuts. You can make big batches of this and it freezes beautifully.

You will need:

(makes one small jar)

• 50g Wild Garlic leaves, washed

• 30g Pine nuts

• 30g grated Parmesan cheese or 15g nutritional yeast (for vegan)

• 80ml olive oil

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients except the oil in a food processor and blend until it reaches a rough consistency.

2. Slowly pour in the oil until you have a rustic paste.

3. Check for seasoning.

This pesto is perfect stirred into pasta, added to soups, made into pastries with some lentils and wild mushrooms or served with seasonal asparagus and fresh bread.

PICTURE: Helen Groves

Wild garlic and white bean hummus

You will need:

• 1 drained can of cannellini or butter beans

• 10 wild garlic leaves

• 30ml of rapeseed oil

• 2 tbsp of tahini

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 1/2 tsp cumin

• Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until smooth.

Great with sourdough or rye toast and pickles. Or you could pop into a baguette with some crisp lettuce, chorizo (plant based in my case), cherry

tomatoes and black olives.



