I’m a firm believer that vegan food is just good food; it doesn’t have to be all about meat substitutes and processed food. Cultures all over the world have been cooking plant-based foods for centuries and not compromising on taste. Veganuary is a good time to dip into these ideas and redress the way we eat.

Licence 2 Kale

Exciting things are happening at Licence 2 Kale in Robertson Street this Veganuary. I did a pop up there in December and loved the ethos of women working together and supporting each other’s businesses.

Raquel, who owns Licence 2 Kale, together with manager, Gabriella, has wonderful freshly-produced smoothies, juices, and healthy snacks. They wanted to have a wider food offering so reached out to other local businesses, all four of them women-led, vegan and ethical as well as being diverse and delicious.

• Food is available Monday-Saturday, 11am-3pm and two Sundays a month.

• Monday: Kai Vegan – Traditional Filipino Cuisine @kaiveganuk

• Tuesday: Cumbia Kitchen – South American Street Food @cumbia_kitchen

• Wednesday-Saturday: Plant the Seed – Sourdough Toasties and Breakfast Baps @plant_theseed

• Sunday: Landgirl Larder – Delicious Vegan Sunday Roasts @landgirl_larder

Healthy snacks and cakes provided by @t_h_e_b_i_r_d_h_o_u_s_e



• Check out Licence 2 Kale’s Instagram @l2k_smoothies or Facebook.

CREDIT: Helen Groves

Gratin Dauphinois with Roasted Leeks

We had this deliciousness for dinner last night. Serve with a green salad or with vegan sausages and veg.

Serves 4 – 6.

You will need:

• 1 kilo potatoes, thinly sliced

• 2 chopped garlic cloves

• 1 sliced onion

• 250ml plant-based milk

• 250ml plant-based cream

• 4 sprigs of thyme

• 2 bay leaves

• 1.5 tsp salt and pepper

• nutmeg

• 1 leek, trimmed and cut into strips

• 2 tbsp breadcrumbs

• 1 tbsp nutritional yeast (optional)

• Smoked vegan cheese

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 170° or gas mark 4. Grease a large ovenproof dish.

2. Arrange the potatoes in the dish. Add the milk, cream, garlic, onion, herbs, salt, pepper and nutmeg to a saucepan and bring to the boil. Turn down simmer for five minutes, then pour onto the potatoes

3. Brush the leeks with olive oil and lay over the potatoes. Cook for 50 minutes or until the potatoes have absorbed most of the liquid and are tender.

4. Combine the breadcrumbs and nutritional yeast (if using) and sprinkle over the potatoes with the cheese for 10 more minutes.

Variation: Try with sweet potatoes but swap the cream for a combination of coconut milk and cream and use some chillies, coriander and lemon grass in the mix. Swap the cheese for toasted cashews and/or peanuts.

CREDIT: Helen Groves

Eileen’s Date Cake

A lovely customer passed on this recipe for our café, I veganised it and added some ginger. It’s probably our most popular cake.

You will need:

• 250g dates, finely chopped

• 50g vegan margarine

• 125g light brown sugar

• 1 tsp bicarb

• I tbsp marmalade

• 1 heaped tsp ginger

•

Handful of crystallised ginger

•

200g self-raising flour or gluten-free flour with a tsp

of xanthan gum

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160° or gas mark 4/5. Line a 2lb loaf tin.

2. Boil a kettle. Cook all the ingredients except the flour in 300ml boiling water for three minutes.

3. Beat in the flour thoroughly. Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 45 minutes or until cooked through.

Veganuary Ideas/links

• For recipe ideas check out @thebluntcook – head chef at No Catch in Brighton for innovative vegan recipes through January. And local guy @schoolnightvegan who can veganise just about anything!

• Look for recipes on our page throughout January @thebathinghutcafe. We will be open weekends (weather permitting) for vegan loveliness.

• Other local vegan businesses: @roots_vegan (article coming soon) @thehempist.



