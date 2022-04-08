Straddling the old and new towns of Hastings, St Mary’s Café & Bar forms the gateway to St Mary’s in the Castle. Fiona McGarry went there to experience its relaxed daytime vibe and find out about its Dirty Vegan Nights.

In the daytime, the cafe attracts a ‘café culture’ crowd. We went for lunch and were impressed by the way the sun pours in and the friendliness of the clientele, including a group of ladies in leather from a punk choir and Joyce and Keith – with Betty, their border terrier. It’s a sightly shabby, slightly chic restaurant-meets-living room full of plants: a good place for a fresh coffee, a light lunch or a “great pot of tea” (with a piece of carrot cake).

CREDIT: (left) Helen Pelling; (right) Fiona McGarry

The menu is small but thoughtfully chosen with a surprising range of vegetarian and vegan food; the brunch options include scrambled tofu, a ‘not so porky butty’ and avocado smash. There’s also soup, burgers and wraps, and the trio of dips we selected was pronounced “delicious”, served with home-made flat bread– satisfying but not too heavy.

I asked head chef, Euan Baker, about the ‘Dirty Vegan Kitchen’ that takes over the café on Friday and Saturday evenings. He explained that their mission is “to show people that vegan food doesn’t have to be hummus”.

Over the past few years, the vegan nights have really taken off in the spring and summer when people can sit outside. They’ve served banana blossom ‘fish’ & chips, chick’n, burgers and kimchi and are famous for their ‘Animal Fries’ loaded with thousand island dressing, ‘cheese’ sauce and caramelised and crispy onions – and cocktails.

This year though, according to Euan, they’ve had “a really positive start” and have been busy ever since January. They are gradually developing new dishes and menus and are also starting to do themed events and evenings with dishes from different countries including India, Mexico, West Africa and Greece. The buzzy atmosphere in the evening is completely different from the daytime “It can be stressful when it’s really busy, “he says, “but I’d rather that than too quiet!”

• St Mary’s Café & Bar is open every day from 10am to 4pm. Their ‘Dirty Vegan Kitchen’ is open on Friday and Saturday nights until 11pm.



