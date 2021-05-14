By Steven Short

Shiv Misra first started becoming concerned with how much waste we produce around six years ago, noticing how much packaging came home with him every time he visited the supermarket. “I also remember watching David Attenborough’s Blue Planet and becoming aware of what a hazard all the waste was… and decided to do something about it” he says.

That something was Kindly, a sustainable, low-package supermarket in Brighton that Shiv launched in 2018. With its ethically sourced, exclusively vegan and plant-based stock, and Brighton’s largest refill stations for store-cupboard staples like rice, pasta, seeds, nuts, cereals, herbs and spices, Kindly became a hit.

Roots & Hoots delivery

PICTURE: Roots & Hoots

From bricks to clicks

As the supermarket’s customer base grew, mostly through word of mouth, Shiv started to get enquiries about online shopping and home delivery. “Some customers didn’t want to have to carry lots of stuff home with them,” he says, “and some customers, who are used to going to regular supermarkets, where everything is pre-packaged and weighed out for you, were confused about how much to buy of package-free things like rice, cereals, so they started asking if they could order online.”

And so the idea for online delivery service Roots & Hoots was born. Shiv originally hoped to launch in early 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic. The first deliveries to Brighton eventually happened in October 2020. Roots & Hoots is so named because “we wanted to go back to the roots of shopping, with non-plastic packaging like people used in the past, and hoots because we like to ‘hoot’ about our way of doing things.”

Deliveries that are kind to the planet

The service, which Shiv hopes will be “a lifestyle changer” for customers, delivers plastic-free groceries and a range of refillable cleaning, bathroom and beauty items to an ever-growing number of environmentally aware shoppers. The company currently stocks around 600 products – all delivered by branded eco-friendly electric vans. Those vans have recently begun travelling beyond Brighton to make deliveries and have just started taking orders from people in Hastings. “We had an enquiry from someone in Eastbourne,” says Shiv, “and it made sense to expand further along and into Hastings.” He hopes the business will expand further but wants to ensure that growth is sustainable and that he and his team can fulfil not just orders but returns also.

The Roots & Hoots Team

PICTURE: Roots & Hoots

Special delivery

Roots & Hoots currently delivers to Hastings on a Wednesday. Place your order online and everything will arrive packed in durable and reusable plastic-free packaging. For example, oats and rice will be delivered in quality cotton bags, shampoo and cleaning fluids in glass bottles, herbs and spices in metal tins. Once you’ve used up or decanted your products, you can repeat your order or schedule a convenient time for the R&H team to come and pick up your containers. In line with current COVID guidelines, when delivering or collecting, each team member will arrive sanitised, in PPE and are happy to social distance.

Put to the test

We were invited to trial a Roots & Hoots box, so we ordered on a Friday for delivery the following Wednesday. On Tuesday we received an email telling us our delivery was due between 12 and 6 the next day and asking for instructions of what they should do with it if we weren’t in. On the day, our driver called when he arrived and handed over our trial box. It was neatly packed with bags of wholemeal rice, quinoa and ingredients for making a granola/muesli hybrid as well as elusive brazil nuts (there’s been a bit of a world shortage). We also got a bottle of excellent logo-free tamari, some body wash and a scented candle. For a household of just two we seem to produce an awful lot of recycling – mostly plastic and way too many wine bottles – so it’s great to be able to shop without adding to our own recycling mountain. The fact that it was delivered was an extra bonus.

• Find them at: rootsandhoots.com and on Instagram: @rootsnhoots



