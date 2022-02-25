Pancake day is coming up on 1 March. Get children involved by using a range of toppings to decorate their pancakes: try doing self-portraits or making patterns.

You will need:

• 125g flour (I used 1/3 buck-wheat flour and 2/3 plain flour, but all plain will do)

• 1 egg plus 1 egg yolk

• 225ml milk (if you don’t want to use dairy, oat milk works well)

• Oil to stop the pancakes sticking

Toppings:

Bananas, strawberries, blue-berries, nuts, crème fraiche or squeezy cream. Maple syrup (with or without food colouring) can also be painted onto the pancakes using a paint brush.

For parties or less healthy occasions you could use sprinkles, liquorice shoelaces and/or sweets like Smarties.

Method:

1. Whisk the flour, eggs, milk and oil into a smooth batter.

2. Put a frying pan over a medium heat and put a little oil into the pan. Wait until it is hot enough that the batter sizzles when added.

3. Pour or ladle a small amount of batter into the pan so that the base is covered.

4. Cook for 1-2 minutes on both sides.

5. Have the children decorate the pancakes to make funny faces or patterns!



