New vegan pop up in the Old Town

By Steven Short

Jess Beerling is usually busy in the kitchens at The Pelican Diner (20 East Parade) where she is a chef, but, on selected days off, you’ll find her just next door selling vegan sandwiches, salad boxes and other treats from the diner’s kiosk. “I was vegetarian for a long time and then became vegan for health reasons,” says Hastings native Jess. The side hustle came about when she spotted “a massive gap in the market for quick, healthy and tasty vegan food in Hastings” and so thought she’d give it a go setting it up herself.







CREDIT: Jess Beerling

Jess launched her business Blue Moon – named after her daughter who was born during a rare blue moon in 2019 – in July. “Before having my daughter, I was in support work with young people and was made redundant, so that and having a child gave me the opportunity to reassess my career options and I decided I’d finally like a career I enjoy and believe in.”

Blue Moon’s launch menu features three sandwiches: The Roasted One, with roasted veggies, hummus and salad; The Avo One, with avocado, sundried tomatoes, spring onions, rosemary salt and hummus and salad; and The Spicy One, with roasted cauliflower, mint, cashew spread and salad. In secret-shopper mode I recently tried a Spicy One and can vouch for the generosity of the filling and all-round tastiness – at £3.50 it felt like a bargain. The salad boxes include leaves, avocados, seeds and more.

Jess says she plans to add to and tweak the menu as the business develops. “I’m still working out what people like and what they don’t.” Jess is currently trading outside the Pelican Diner every Thursday and every other Wednesday from 11.00am-3.30pm under the name of Blue Moon. You’ll recognise her by her bicycle with rainbow umbrella that she parks outside the kiosk and uses to display her menu.

• Check out her Facebook page for up-to-date trading times: www.facebook.com/bluemoonhastings



