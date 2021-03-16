By Helen Groves

I picked up a bag of lovely organic veg for only £10 from the Joyful Roots pop-up at Sugarpie Honeybuns café and made this Katsu Curry with it. You can use any vegetables you like and it’s also great with tofu.

Ingredients

For the sauce:

1/2 large onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, finely chopped

1 small banana, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

Coconut oil (or whatever oil you prefer to cook with)

1 tbsp curry powder

2 tsp garum masala

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp chilli powder (or more if you like it hot!)

1 tbsp tomato purée

2 tbsp soy sauce

400g veg stock

For the veg:

1 small aubergine cut into 2.5cm cubes

1 large courgette cut into 2.5cm cubes

1 red pepper cut into 2.5cm cubes

4 tbsp flour

4 tbsp gram (chickpea) flour mixed with 4 tbsp water

and tsp salt until it’s the consistency of double cream

70g panko breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

Sesame oil

To serve:

Fresh coriander

Rice

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180C or gas mark 5. Line a large tray with baking paper.

2. Put flour, gram flour paste and panko breadcrumbs into three separate shallow bowls.

3. Cut up veg and then dip each piece into first the flour, then the gram flour paste and lastly the breadcrumbs. Place on the tray and sprinkle well with sesame oil. Bake in the oven for 30 – 40 minutes, turning the veg halfway through.

4. Make the sauce. Fry the onion on a low heat until transparent before adding garlic, carrot and banana and cooking for a further five minutes. Add the spices and cook for a minute or so before adding the stock, soy sauce and tomato purée. Simmer until everything is soft. Blend until smooth with a stick blender or food processor.

Serve the vegetables and sauce with rice and some fresh coriander.

This curry is great with warm sake or a chilled Riesling. Happy Eating!



