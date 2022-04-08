By Helen Groves

The long bank holiday weekend is a great reason to get together with friends and family. I am sharing my mum’s recipe for Easter Biscuits and my mother-in-law’s recipe for Simnel Cake as a thank you to all our mothers too.

I have also included my current favourite potato dish which would work with whatever you’re having with your Sunday lunch or with any meal really.

Marion’s Simnel Cake

You will need:

• 175g margarine

• 175g caster sugar

• zest of 1 lemon

• 225g plain (gf) flour

• 1 tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp mixed spice

• 3 large eggs

• 2 tbsp milk

• 100g glace cherries

• 500g dried fruit

• 50g toasted almonds

• 1kg marzipan

• apricot jam.

Method

1. Preheat the oven to gas mark 3/170°C. Line the bottom and sides of a 20cm springform cake tin.

2. Cream the margarine with the sugar and lemon zest.

3. Add the flour, baking powder, mixed spice, eggs and milk and mix well.

4. Stir in the cherries, dried fruit and almonds. Chop 200g marzipan into 1cm cubes, toss in flour and add to the cake.

5. Bake for half an hour, turn the oven down to gas mark 2/150°C for another 1½ hours. Let it cool completely.

6. Unspring the tin and remove the lining. Roll out a circle of marzipan, paint the top of the cake with the melted apricot jam and then stick it on.

7. Make 11 marzipan balls and stick them on top with more jam. Decorate with flowers and eggs if you wish.

To veganise: Replace the milk with a tbsp ground flax or chia seeds and a tablespoon apple purée.

Mum’s Easter Biscuits

You will need:

• 100g caster sugar (plus extra for sprinkling)

• 100g soft butter

• 1 egg

• 250g plain flour

• ½ tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp cinnamon or drop of cassia oil

• 1-2 tbsp milk

• 80g currants.

Method

1. Heat your oven to gas mark 6/200⁰C. Line a large baking tray.

2. Beat the sugar and butter together until fluffy. Whip in an

egg. Fold in the flour, baking powder and cassia oil or cinnamon.

3. Gently mix together whilst adding enough milk to make a dough.

4. Knead in the currants.

5. On a floured table, roll your dough to about 5mm thick.

6. Cut out your biscuits and lay on the tray.

7. Bake until the edges just start to turn golden and have a little colour underneath (about 12 minutes).

8. Sprinkle with extra caster sugar while still hot, then allow to cool.

New potato, wild garlic and pea puree

Wild garlic season is here again – masses in Alexandra Park.

1. Boil some new potatoes with some bay, mint, rosemary or any garden herbs until just soft.

2. Cook two chopped shallots in a little rapeseed oil until translucent and add peas and a good vegetable stock and cook for five minutes.

3. Reserve the stock and a tablespoon of peas.

4. Purée the peas and shallots with some of the stock and then stir into the potatoes and gently reheat.

5. Throw in a good handful of wild garlic and a knob of butter and serve with some creme fraiche.

This also works beautifully with broad beans, asparagus and spinach.

