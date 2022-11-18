Foodies are invited to sample a host of Palestinian vegetarian dishes on Saturday 26 November at a one-off event.

‘Come Dine for Palestine’ has been organised jointly by Hastings Friends of Al-Mawasi and Hastings and Rye Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HRPSC) to raise vital funds to support the health needs of the residents of Al-Mawasi in Gaza.

The uplifting evening at Ore Community Hall will feature a mouth-watering spread prepared by Chef Momo, a rising star of Hastings’ culinary scene. His bold and perfectly balanced flavours, inspired by his Syrian and Palestinian heritage, have won him a legion of fans from pop-up Supper Clubs to the Refugee Buddy Café where he guest chefs.

At the event, guests will be invited to taste every dish on the bespoke menu, including homemade Daraa bread, Motabbal, Makloubeh, Tabbouleh, Baba Ganoush and Arnabeet.

“This is a unique opportunity to try the best Palestinian food,” says HRPSC Chair Katy Colley. “As anyone who tasted Chef Momo’s food at our summer festival Palestine on the Pier can tell you, he is an extremely talented chef who makes everything with heart, soul and bags of flavour.”

There will be live oud from Hastings’ Frank Moon, a composer and multi-instrumentalist, as well as a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, ranging from meals out in top restaurants to glamping holidays, cinema tickets and food and drink.

Grace Lally has spearheaded the twinning campaign between Hastings and Al-Mawasi, a small fishing village in Gaza. She says the money raised by the event will make a huge difference to the 15,000 residents of Al-Mawasi which has been impoverished by a 15-year-long blockade and repeated bombing campaigns.

Grace says: “I have really enjoyed getting to know the people of Al-Mawasi and it’s been wonderful to see the impact we can make, even with small donations. They’ve created an English language club called ‘Yes We Can!’ and I do a video call with a group of students each week.

“Our support means so much to the people there, especially when it appears the rest of the world has forgotten them.”

• Come Dine for Palestine Tickets cost: £15 per adult and £12 per child aged 5-12 years (under-5s are free). To view the menu, see the prize list and book dining and raffle tickets visit hastingspalestinecampaign.org. For more information on being ‘twinned’ with a friend in Al-Mawasi for English conversations, contact Grace on [email protected]



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

