Sausage Life!

The column that thinks shorting the pound is the new yoga

MYSELF: A friend of mine told me a very good joke the other night.

READER: A joke! Excellent! I love jokes.

MYSELF: I know you do and you’ll love this one. A bloke walks into a cake shop…

READER: Love it already! A cake shop! Ha ha!

MYSELF: Look, please, I’d rather you didn’t interrupt my flow. A proper joke is all about timing. Timing is everything. I’ll start again: A bloke walks into a cake shop…

READER: Sorry! I didn’t mean to…

MYSELF: Really, you don’t have to apologise. Just shut up until I’ve finished the joke.

READER: OK. Mum’s the word from now on.

MYSELF: Thank you, now where was I? Cake shop. Bloke. Right. This bloke walks in to a cake shop and says to the lady assistant, “Do you have any Gattox?” She replies, “Gattox? What’s that?” “It’s a type of cake.” says the bloke. “Oh,” says the shop assistant, “Perhaps you mean Gateaux?” “Gateaux?” says the bloke with a quizzical look, “Yes,” she says, “Gateaux, that is how it’s pronounced.“

READER: Is that it? Call that a joke? It’s rubbish!

MYSELF: Have you no patience? No that is not it! Can’t you see how I deliberately left a pause, in order to get maximum laughs on the punch line? You’ve ruined the joke.

READER: Pardon my faux pas! Well, we may as well hear this punch line now, if it’s that good.

MYSELF: OK…so the bloke turns to the shop assistant and says… “Oh, bolleaux.”

READER: On reflection, it’s probably funnier without the pause.

MYSELF: Maybe you’re right.

LiteriteTM Blockbuster Software

Ernest Hemingway would routinely knock out 30,000 words by 6 am, before pouring himself a triple brandy, lighting a fat Cuban cigar and setting forth to outwit a swordfish. Isn’t it time you unleashed your hidden beast? Simply install LiteriteTM Blockbuster Software, and you could be a best-selling novelist in weeks. Just choose one of the templates supplied and start writing fat, heavy novels right away. Proust, Dickens, Tolstoy, Mills, Boone; imagine having these literary giants at your fingertips! Literite’s algorithm-based software instinctively zones in on your innate literary genius, unearthing subconscious gems of insight so sublime you can barely keep them off Facebook! Check out these recent blockbusters, all written with the help of LiteriteTM:

THE LADYBIRD BOOK OF JOURNALISM, by Roger Dulle, (Hadaway & Shayte) £9.95

HOW TO BELIEVE NONSENSE, by Stanley Johnson, (Mumbo & Jumbo) £12.65

FACEBOOK – Empowering Idiots, by Ron Gullible, (Zuckerberg & Cummings) £15.99

HIP readers can take advantage of our special introductory price of £599.99, payable in six monthly installments of £155.99. Here’s the LiteriteTM guarantee of success: we will fully refund any user not on the Times bestseller list within 90 days of paying the final installment. Terms and conditions apply. Parts of this statement may not be true. All fees non-refundable. You will never own this car.

DOG WHISTLE THEFT BAFFLES COPS

Professor Gordon Thinktank, Hastings’ top boffin, has been forced to come up with a device which prevents dogs from hearing very high pitched sounds, after blue-prints for his latest invention, a silent police whistle which only police dogs can hear, was stolen from his secret laboratory. “Burglars seemed to know exactly where to find the plans, which were in a folder on my desk marked Top Secret Plans” the inventor explained, “they appear to have gained entry after I inadvertently published the address of my secret laboratory on my Instagram page, and then accidentally left the front door open when I went shopping.” Police Chief Hydra Gorgon reassured the public: “We have averted a major catastrophe. The criminal fraternity may be in possession of our silent police-whistle technology, but thanks to Professor Thinktank’s rapid decisive action, it will do them no good. Once fitted with these ingenious filter-helmets, our police dogs will be oblivious to illegally generated high-pitched whistling.”

