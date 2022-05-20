Become a lifeguard

Last year RNLI lifeguards, who cover 177 beaches across the UK and Channel Islands, protected an estimated 20 million visitors. Now the charity wants to hear from potential lifesavers to help keep people safe this year while they enjoy the summer in Hastings, Camber Sands and Bexhill-on-Sea.

Successful applicants will undergo first-class training to build valuable skills – from handling lifesaving equipment on the beach to first aid and casualty care – and learn how to use RWCs (rescue watercraft or jet skis), all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), the four-wheel drive (4WD) patrol truck, and IRBs (inshore rescue boats).

Georgia Landy, Seasonal RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor in Hastings, says: “Working as a beach lifeguard is a great opportunity to develop many different skills: adaptability, teamwork, fitness, and inclusivity. We’re incredibly lucky to have such a wide variety of training within the RNLI – not only the physical side but also mental health awareness and how to communicate effectively in high pressure situations. This is invaluable when you’re working on days where there are more than 25,000 people on the beach. Prevention is first and foremost as it allows everyone to have a better understanding of the environment. Key safety advice is to swim between the red and yellow flags.”

The RNLI is looking for individuals who hold a National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification (NVBLQ), ILS Beach/Surf Lifeguard award or equivalent. If you do not hold one, there will be courses running in Hastings and other neighbouring areas.

• Find details at https://rlssuk.tahdah.me/event

Apply to be part of the lifeguarding team at https://jobs.rnli.org/vacancy/lifeguards-hastings-camber-sands-to-bexhillonsea-467934.html

Take to the streets!

Barefoot Opera is working on a special pop-up street performance event called Sun Shall Rise. It will take place during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend on Saturday 4 June in Hastings.

Would you like to be part of it and sing at the event? Barefoot Opera’s Choral Director, Jenny Miller, working with professional singer and workshop specialist, Lucy Mulgan, will recruit a community choir in Hastings, and rehearsals will take place during May.

If you are interested, you’ll need to commit to some rehearsals as well as to the performances over the Jubilee weekend. The rehearsals will be held on the following dates at St John’s Church, Pevensey Road, St Leonards on: Thursday 26 May (approx. 6-7pm) and in Hastings town centre on: Friday 3 June (approx. 5.00pm-6.00pm). Email [email protected] to register your interest.

• Parade marshals are also needed for Saturday 4 June – Contact [email protected]

Hat making workshops with Radiator Arts

As part of the above event there is also a drop-in hat making workshop with Radiator Arts on Saturday 4 June from 10am to 1pm, giving adults and children the opportunity to make a fantastic hat for the occasion.

Offered on a ‘pay what you can’ basis (minimum £1).

• Contact [email protected]

Hospice volunteer open days

Ever wondered what it would be like to volunteer at the St Michael’s Hospice Donation Centre? Often referred to as the Aladdin’s Cave of treasure, why not come along to one of their Volunteer Open Days this month to find out more?

You will have the opportunity to tour the building, speak to the St Michael’s Hospice Retail managers about what goes on in the donations warehouse, check out how their e-commerce hub works, and discover the flexible volunteer roles available.

Head of Retail and Business Development, Rose Bedford, says: “The St Michael’s Hospice Retail team relies on the generous support of our volunteers as we strive to raise vital funds for the Hospice through our high street shops and our eBay store. At our volunteer open days this month, you’ll have the opportunity to discuss the various volunteer roles available in our warehouse, e-commerce team and shops. If you are able to spare some time each week and help support the Hospice with us, we would love to meet you.”

• Join the team on Wednesday 25 May, 12.00-4.00pm, or Saturday at Donation Centre, Unit 1, Queensway Avenue South, Queensway, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 9AG. No booking required.

Contact: 01424 457962 or email [email protected]

Therapy month is almost here

Back in 2018, The Sara Lee Trust launched the annual Hastings and Rother Therapy Month to help fund essential care and to raise awareness of how counselling and therapy can improve lives by having a positive impact on health and wellbeing. Since then, therapists have helped raise over £10,000 for The Trust, supporting more local people to receive specialist care.

The Sara Lee Trust Therapy Month provides an opportunity to book a therapy or counselling session throughout June from a local practitioner in exchange for a donation to The Trust.

• Taking part is simple. Go to www.saraleetrust.org/therapy-month.html

Contact your therapist of choice directly to book an appointment and quote ‘The Sara Lee Trust Therapy Month’. When attending your appointment, please give your donation to the therapist.

The suggested minimum donation is £10 for a half-hour appointment and £20 for an hour.

Sessions are limited, please book soon to avoid disappointment.

Become a foster carer

Residents across East Sussex are urged to consider becoming foster carers. There are more than 70 children currently waiting for a family, and foster carers can transform the lives of children and young people by offering a safe and loving home.

All carers are fully supported by the Children’s Services team, with dedicated social workers,

a 24-hour helpline, extensive

local training, educational and therapeutic support for children and a network of support from experienced carers.

Anyone interested in finding out more about offering support to a child or young person by becoming a foster carer or caring for older teenagers as a supported lodgings provider can visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies or call 01323 464129 or 01424 726155, respectively.

Help publish HIP

Writers, (especially for News, Arts and Community Pages) sub-editors, and those with fundraising experience are particularly welcome.

• We’re also keen to help young people and those with no prior newspaper experience. Contact [email protected]



