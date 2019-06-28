The Youth Employability Service (YES) is leading by example in offering an apprenticeship to a local young person, George Gallagher, to be part of their team. Ryan Matthews, head of the charity YES, welcomed George to the team, saying:

“It was clear George had the personality and drive to be a success in the role and we look forward to seeing his development over the next 12 months.”

George, who had applied through the apprenticeships.gov website, will be completing a year-long apprenticeship with the teams in Hastings and Eastbourne and will receive training through East Sussex College Group during his apprenticeship.

YES is an easy-access service that provides much-needed free support for 16- to 18-year-olds in East Sussex who need help getting into work. They can get valuable advice on education, employment and training options from trained skills and employability advisers who can also help them overcome barriers they may face around issues such as housing, benefits, relationships, being a young carer or parent, substance misuse or youth offending.

As well as information about apprenticeships and traineeships, YES Advisers can assist with writing CVs, applying for jobs, preparing for interviews, researching education / training opportunities and supporting young people at initial college interviews and meetings with training providers.

They also have positive links with a range of local providers and can introduce young people to employers who meet their needs – very important when seeking work in an area of scarce employment.

Bureaucracy doesn’t interfere with the service provided and young people are welcome to just drop in two days a week: drop-in sessions at the Hastings office, 11 Cambridge Road, TN34 1DJ are every Monday and Thursday; or at the Eastbourne office, Upperton House, The Avenue, BN21 3YB, every Wednesday and Friday.

Alternatively, you can call 01424 722045 (Hastings) or 01323 410803 (Eastbourne) for an appointment or advice and guidance over the phone. You’re sure of a good welcome and useful advice.

• For more information visit themytrust.org/yes-east-sussex

