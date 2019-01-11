The White Rock Theatre will undertake a full refurbishment of the original wooden auditorium flooring in 2019, changing the seating configuration and giving the venue greater flexibility to present standing concerts in the main house for the first time since 1985. The work will also include brand-new curtaining throughout, to refresh and update the space.

This news follows a recently-completed 13 week improvement programme carried out by venue operators HQ Theatres and Hospitality which included the re-painting of the venue exterior, refurbishment of the bar, kiosk and lounge areas and investment in new intelligent LED lighting to the front of the building.

Theatre Director Gavin Shuman said: “We are delighted to return the auditorium to its original layout. Uncovering the dance floor and programming and presenting a greater variety of different events is key to the long term sustainability of this iconic venue.

These changes are a key part of our growth strategy and we are undertaking them after conversation with agents, promoters, touring shows and event organisers within the community. We strongly believe that this improvement programme will allow for more flexible use of the venue, an increased variety of quality programming as well as continuing to provide an exceptional place of great entertainment for East Sussex into the future.”

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader at Hastings Borough Council, who own the venue, added: “I am delighted with this investment in the White Rock Theatre. The improvements already made have really made a difference, and having the flexibility to remove the stall seating means that this venue

can be more widely used, benefitting local residents and visitors alike.”



