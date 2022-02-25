Show off your stripes this spring by signing up for the National Literacy Trust’s iconic Where’s Wally? fun

run event.

On the weekend of 19 March 2022, hundreds of runners, families and book lovers will once again take to the streets dressed as the popular children’s book character from Where’s Wally? They will run, jog or walk to raise funds and awareness for the National Literacy Trust. The virtual event, supported by Walker Books, is open to everybody across the UK to show off their Wally stripes and take on a 5K, 10k – or even a 1k challenge for kids under 12 in their local area.

The National Literacy Trust already has a close relationship with Hastings, so would love to see as many Wallys as possible from the area getting involved. The National Literacy Trust Hub in Hastings is keen to raise awareness of the importance of literacy: the aim is to improve school readiness in the early years, increase primary school reading levels and encourage reading for pleasure. The campaign is funded by Arts Council England and Bloomsbury Publishing.

Team Wally!

After the success of the 2021 event, which raised over £74,000, the annual fun run remains virtual this year to allow participants nationwide to join in and complete their chosen distances wherever they are on the weekend of 19 March.

Once registered for the Weekender, all runners will be able to order their free Where’s Wally? costume, complete with the iconic glasses and bobble hat. And all Wallys taking part will receive a collectable medal and goody bag on completion of their challenge. Participants can share their efforts on social media by using the hashtag #whereswallyweekender.

Jonathan Douglas CBE, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust, says: “I really look forward to seeing hundreds of Wallys walking, jogging and running around the country in all their red and white striped glory… Every single runner taking part will help our mission to change the life stories of disadvantaged children in the UK.”

All the money raised will go towards the National Literacy Trust’s work to help children who most need literacy support and provide them with a route out of poverty. “There are still many communities with low levels of literacy which can seriously affect people’s lives,” Jonathan continues. “One of the impacts of the pandemic is nearly two years of educational disruption to educational services, and the National Literacy Trust is working tirelessly to support schools and families whose children who have had their literacy and learning most adversely affected.”

• For more information visit https://literacytrust.org.uk and search for Where’s Wally?



