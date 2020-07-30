Hastings Borough Council’s West Hill Lift, the 129-year-old funicular railway which connects the Old Town to Hastings Castle and Smugglers Adventure, has been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark.

This means the lift follows government and industry Covid-19 guidelines, has a risk assessment in place, and a process to maintain cleanliness and help social distancing.

Cllr Colin Fitzgerald, the council’s deputy leader, said he was delighted when they were able to reopen the West Hill Lift two weeks ago, and is now: “doubly delighted that our efforts to meet all the Covid-19 guidelines in its operation have been recognised”.

“We pride ourselves on the approach we have taken to combat Covid-19 here in Hastings, and this mark should reassure local residents and visitors about using the West Hill Lift.”

The lift joins a number of other attractions in Hastings, and across 1066 Country, to get this mark, showing that the council, and others in the tourism industry locally, take the safety and welfare of the local community and visitors very seriously.



