Like many people during the lockdown, local mother, Jacqueline Baughurst, found herself at home with her family with time on her hands. And also like many others decided to try something different: in her case a digital representation to reflect what people of Hastings are doing during lockdown. As she says: “Life has changed, and I want to break down usual friend groups as we are all in the same boat at the moment.”

People: Hastings is a YouTube-based project supported with Instagram and Facebook as well as a website. Jacqueline is reaching out to the Hastings community to request videos of anything and everything to show the new normal of life in Hastings: tutorials on personal hobbies, families playing, gardens, singers, exercise or just talking about thoughts. “Everyone is different at the moment,” she says, “and I want to raise a sense of community while we are all isolated”.

Jacqueline with her husband and son

The concept is What do you do that’s getting you through?

The YouTube channel has only been up a couple of weeks, but is already developing content including a card trick, telling bedtime stories and drone footage of the town. She started by just contacting friends to get a reflection of ordinary life. “It’s quite organic, and there’s room for everyone, whether comfortable in front of the camera or not.”

Jascqueline is also interested in what local businesses are up to during the lockdown. “Everything is in limbo,” she says. “Some will open earlier than others, some not at all, and people are hungry for information on their local stores and what they’re up to behind the scenes.”

Working for a charity, Jacqueline has seen first-hand how the situation has affected her colleagues, volunteers and business as a whole. She hopes that the project brings a little light to the situation and builds new friendships and support.

• If you have content, email Jacqueline at [email protected]

• For more information visit www.peoplehastings.org and see what’s already there.



